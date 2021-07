Olympic Pressure And How Black Athletes Balance Being Applauded Yet Feared NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with sociologist Harry Edwards about the pressure Black Olympians face and how it intersects with white supremacy that has been historically perpetuated in the games.

Race Olympic Pressure And How Black Athletes Balance Being Applauded Yet Feared Olympic Pressure And How Black Athletes Balance Being Applauded Yet Feared Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with sociologist Harry Edwards about the pressure Black Olympians face and how it intersects with white supremacy that has been historically perpetuated in the games. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor