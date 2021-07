Kansas City Chiefs Removed Their Offensive Mascot, But Have No Plans To Change Name Kansas City's pro football team has retired a longtime on-field personality, Warpaint the horse, over concerns about the use of Native American imagery. Groups insist the Chiefs' name be changed.

Kansas City Chiefs Removed Their Offensive Mascot, But Have No Plans To Change Name

Kansas City's pro football team has retired a longtime on-field personality, Warpaint the horse, over concerns about the use of Native American imagery. Groups insist the Chiefs' name be changed.