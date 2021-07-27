From Sold-Out Shows To Quiet Moments Alone, She Captured The Magic Of Prince

Prince's estate recently released an album with previously unheard of songs from the late artist titled Welcome 2 America. It's the first such album released since the singer's death in 2016. Prince recorded the songs in 2010 at his Paisley Park home studio in Minneapolis. Though the songs were recorded more than a decade ago, the lyrics are prescient: Prince sings about issues like political corruption and racial injustice.

In honor of the posthumous album release, Sam revisits a conversation with the woman who captured Prince at his most intimate moments and often saw another side of him.

Photographer Randee St. Nicholas met Prince for the first time in 1991, when she was hired to do their first shoot together. After that, she captured some of his highest moments, from sold out shows across the world, to his most vulnerable, in hotel rooms late at night.

St. Nicholas' relationship with Prince spanned years and led to countless more memories. She's documented these stories along with her photos in her book called My Name Is Prince. St. Nicholas recalls her memorable relationship with Prince in this encore conversation with Sam that originally aired in 2020.

