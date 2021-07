After Winning Her 1st Gold Medal In Tokyo, Ledecky Will Try For 2 More American swimmer Katie Ledecky's legend could grow by a mile on Wednesday. She's scheduled to race in two finals, less than 90 minutes apart, with a total distance of more than a mile.

