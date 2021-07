Vaccination Rates Slow In West Virginia West Virginia was an early COVID-19 vaccine success story, but vaccination rates have slowed. Noel King asks Elizabeth Brown, a physician in South Charleston, how she talks to patients about vaccines.

Vaccination Rates Slow In West Virginia Vaccination Rates Slow In West Virginia Listen · 6:23 6:23 West Virginia was an early COVID-19 vaccine success story, but vaccination rates have slowed. Noel King asks Elizabeth Brown, a physician in South Charleston, how she talks to patients about vaccines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor