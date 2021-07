Simone Biles' Olympic Experience Highlights The Issue Of Mental Health Simone Biles withdrew from the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday, saying the Olympics have been "really stressful." Her decision is highlighting the issue of mental health at the Olympics.

