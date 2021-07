Actor Tom Hanks Is Selling His Home Away From Home Tom Hanks has been using the Airstream trailer on movie sets since the '90s. The trailer, up for auction at Bonhams, is valued at up to $250,000.

Tom Hanks has been using the Airstream trailer on movie sets since the '90s. The trailer, up for auction at Bonhams, is valued at up to $250,000.