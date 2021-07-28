Planet Money Summer School 1: The Stock Market

Enlarge this image Suharu Ogawa for NPR Suharu Ogawa for NPR

Planet Money Summer School is back! It's the free economics class you can take from anywhere... for everyone!

This season, we help you understand the decisions behind investing. We revisit classic Planet Money episodes to learn the financial lessons hidden inside. And we consult with some world class professors. We learn what a stock is, how stocks are priced, and begin to see the psychological forces that make prices move up and down on the stock market.

For the first day of school, we find out where stock prices come from. Are prices determined by the wisdom of crowds, or is it more like a beauty contest? The answer involves two iconic figures in economics — John Maynard Keynes and a cow named Penelope.

Vocab words:

Wisdom of the Crowds

Keynesian Beauty Contest

Slow Loris

Music: "Lost Situation," "Heavy Load," "Disco Dollies," "Diamonds and Pearls," "Frothy Coffee," and "Space Oyster."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want extra credit? Subscribe to Planet Money's Newsletter.