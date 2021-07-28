Accessibility links
How One Chicago Neighborhood Is Coping With The Toll Of Gun Violence : 1A More than 30,000 people have been shot in Chicago over the past decade. Of them, five out of six survived.

A new series from The Trace investigates the impact of gun violence on survivors and communities, specifically in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.

We talk about the toll of gun violence in the neighborhood.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

How One Chicago Neighborhood Is Coping With The Toll Of Gun Violence

How One Chicago Neighborhood Is Coping With The Toll Of Gun Violence

Listen · 30:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1021778494/1021819086" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

The Kids Off the Block (KOB) Memorial Tribute in Roseland. olivia obineme/Olivia Obineme hide caption

toggle caption
olivia obineme/Olivia Obineme

The Kids Off the Block (KOB) Memorial Tribute in Roseland.

olivia obineme/Olivia Obineme

More than 30,000 people have been shot in Chicago over the past decade. Of them, five out of six survived.

A new series from The Trace investigates the impact of gun violence on survivors and communities, specifically in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.

We talk about the toll of gun violence in the neighborhood.

Lakeidra Chavis, Trevon Bosley, and Diane Latiker join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.