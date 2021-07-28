How One Chicago Neighborhood Is Coping With The Toll Of Gun Violence

More than 30,000 people have been shot in Chicago over the past decade. Of them, five out of six survived.

A new series from The Trace investigates the impact of gun violence on survivors and communities, specifically in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.

We talk about the toll of gun violence in the neighborhood.



Lakeidra Chavis, Trevon Bosley, and Diane Latiker join us for the conversation.

