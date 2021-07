Medical Experts Are Still Figuring Out How To Use Controversial Alzheimer's Drug At a scientific meeting in Denver, Colo., doctors who treat Alzheimer's patients are figuring out how they will use the newly approved drug Aduhelm, which has had conflicting evidence of its efficacy.

Medical Treatments Medical Experts Are Still Figuring Out How To Use Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Medical Experts Are Still Figuring Out How To Use Controversial Alzheimer's Drug Listen · 3:38 3:38 At a scientific meeting in Denver, Colo., doctors who treat Alzheimer's patients are figuring out how they will use the newly approved drug Aduhelm, which has had conflicting evidence of its efficacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor