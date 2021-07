How An American Athlete Found Home In Japan Texan Ira Brown always dreamed of wealth and a place that felt safe. He found it in Japan. Brown got Japanese citizenship in 2018 and is now representing Japan at the Olympics in basketball.

Sports How An American Athlete Found Home In Japan How An American Athlete Found Home In Japan Listen · 3:51 Texan Ira Brown always dreamed of wealth and a place that felt safe. He found it in Japan. Brown got Japanese citizenship in 2018 and is now representing Japan at the Olympics in basketball.