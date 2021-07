The Senate May Move Ahead On A $3.5 Trillion Spending Plan With Just Democrat Votes As the Senate moves forward with a procedural vote on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, they are also hoping to move a $3.5 trillion spending plan with just Democratic votes.

As the Senate moves forward with a procedural vote on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, they are also hoping to move a $3.5 trillion spending plan with just Democratic votes.