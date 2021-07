Pfizer Says A 3rd Dose Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Boosts Immunity Pfizer presented data to investors showing that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine boosts immunity. The company believes everyone will need a boost eight to 12 months after receiving a second shot.

Pfizer presented data to investors showing that a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine boosts immunity. The company believes everyone will need a boost eight to 12 months after receiving a second shot.