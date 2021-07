News Brief: Infrastructure Deal, Push For Vaccinations, Extreme Weather A bipartisan infrastructure deal clears its first hurdle. Biden is expected to announce that civilian federal employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Global warming drives extreme weather.

Politics News Brief: Infrastructure Deal, Push For Vaccinations, Extreme Weather News Brief: Infrastructure Deal, Push For Vaccinations, Extreme Weather Listen · 11:24 11:24 A bipartisan infrastructure deal clears its first hurdle. Biden is expected to announce that civilian federal employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Global warming drives extreme weather. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor