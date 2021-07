Infrastructure Agreement Advances, But It's Not A Done Deal A bipartisan group of Senators worked out the details on how to pay for a massive infrastructure plan. But it faces a host of hurdles in Congress, including from members of both parties.

Politics Infrastructure Agreement Advances, But It's Not A Done Deal Infrastructure Agreement Advances, But It's Not A Done Deal Listen · 2:16 2:16 A bipartisan group of Senators worked out the details on how to pay for a massive infrastructure plan. But it faces a host of hurdles in Congress, including from members of both parties. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor