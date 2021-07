Wendy Sherman, No. 2 At The State Department, Visits China Amid Rising Tensions NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about her discussions with Chinese officials. She is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China so far.

Asia Wendy Sherman, No. 2 At The State Department, Visits China Amid Rising Tensions Wendy Sherman, No. 2 At The State Department, Visits China Amid Rising Tensions Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman about her discussions with Chinese officials. She is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China so far. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor