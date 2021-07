How Climate Change Is Driving Extreme Weather Weather-wise, it's been a disastrous summer. Scientists say climate change is driving deadly weather disasters around the world, as hotter temperatures produce deeper droughts and heavier rains.

Environment How Climate Change Is Driving Extreme Weather How Climate Change Is Driving Extreme Weather Audio will be available later today. Weather-wise, it's been a disastrous summer. Scientists say climate change is driving deadly weather disasters around the world, as hotter temperatures produce deeper droughts and heavier rains. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor