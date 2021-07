Sunisa Lee Wins Olympic Gold Individual All-Around Gymnastics Competition The U.S. is once again the Olympic champion in women's individual all-around gymnastics. Despite the absence of the superstar Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee kept the American streak alive.

