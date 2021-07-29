Accessibility links
Where The House Hearing Into The Insurrection Goes From Here : 1A It wasn't without controversy, but the House managed to put together a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

And this week, Capitol police officers who were present for the insurrection testified before the committee, detailing their experiences on the day.

Aside from the committee's investigation, the criminal investigations into finding those who broke into the Capitol are still underway.

Where do these hearings and these investigations go from here? We discuss all that and more.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

Where The House Hearing Into The Insurrection Goes From Here

Where The House Hearing Into The Insurrection Goes From Here

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1022302809/1022407594" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It wasn't without controversy, but the House managed to put together a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

This week, Capitol police officers who were present for the insurrection testified before the committee, detailing their experiences on the day. Members of the commission signaled that they would begin issuing subpoenas for other witnesses soon.

Aside from the committee's investigation, the criminal investigations into finding those who broke into the Capitol are still underway.

Where do these hearings and these investigations go from here?

Scott McFarlane, Mark Zaid, and Quinta Jurecic join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.