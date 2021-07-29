Accessibility links
Disinformation On Social Media, Plus Emmy-Nominated 'Ted Lasso' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds on social media, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Sam talks to Max Fisher, international reporter for the New York Times, about "disinformation for hire" and what social media platforms are doing to combat it. Plus, Sam talks to actress Hannah Waddingham, one of the stars of Ted Lasso. They're also joined by fellow cast member Jeremy Swift to play Who Said That.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Vaccine Disinformation For Hire; Plus, Hannah Waddingham Of 'Ted Lasso'

Disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds on social media, but there's more to it than meets the eye. Sam talks to Max Fisher, international reporter for the New York Times, about "disinformation for hire" and what social media platforms are doing to combat it.

Plus, Sam talks to actress Hannah Waddingham, one of the stars of Ted Lasso. They talk about her role on the surprise hit show and the value of earnestness. They're also joined by fellow cast member Jeremy Swift to play Who Said That.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, Andrea Gutierrez and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Our editors are Jordana Hochman and Barrie Hardymon. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.