The Best of Car Talk #2131: Adventures in Bogosity #2131: Adventures in Bogosity Listen · 55:08 55:08 This week on the Best of Car Talk, Ray takes Male Answer Syndrome to a whole new level, trying to explain why Dave's keyless remote works better when Dave points it at his chin rather than the car. Is the Great Dispersion Theory utterly brilliant, or utterly booooogus? Elsewhere, Andy dropped a straw in his dad's Buick's gas tank, and somehow "forgot" to mention it. Now that dad's car is running lousy, does Andy need to 'fess up? Also, Doris may need to dump her mechanic after he sent her away with a pegged temperature gauge; and in a follow-up, we hear from Elisa's boyfriend Tracy and find out if he accepted her mom's offer of a new car if he popped the question. All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor