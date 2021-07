With COVID-19 Cases On The Rise, Here's How Biden Plans To Turn Things Around President Biden is facing setbacks in his push to get the country vaccinated. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, he's telling federal workers they need to get the shot or get tested regularly.

