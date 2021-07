Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Has Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Teen In The '70s Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. He's the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official to face criminal charges for sexual abuse in the U.S.

Religion Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Has Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Teen In The '70s Ex-Cardinal McCarrick Has Been Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Teen In The '70s Listen · 3:39 3:39 Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. He's the highest-ranking Roman Catholic official to face criminal charges for sexual abuse in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor