Environment Decades-Long Restoration Effort Has Returned Wetlands To Florida's Kissimmee River Decades-Long Restoration Effort Has Returned Wetlands To Florida's Kissimmee River Listen · 1:56 1:56 Florida's Kissimmee River was channelized and dredged for flood control, but after a decades-long restoration effort, headwaters of the Everglades have returned to a more natural wetlands ecosystem.