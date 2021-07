Mexico To Release Potentially Thousands Of Prisoners From Federal Custody Mexico's president has ordered the release of potentially thousands of prisoners from federal custody. Among the reasons for the early release is that some prisoners were tortured.

Mexico's president has ordered the release of potentially thousands of prisoners from federal custody. Among the reasons for the early release is that some prisoners were tortured.