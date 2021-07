Want To Drink Inside? San Francisco Bars Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative Test NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ben Bleiman, president of the SF Bar Owner Alliance, on local bars allowing only vaccinated patrons to drink inside.

Health Want To Drink Inside? San Francisco Bars Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative Test Want To Drink Inside? San Francisco Bars Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative Test Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ben Bleiman, president of the SF Bar Owner Alliance, on local bars allowing only vaccinated patrons to drink inside. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor