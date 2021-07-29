Accessibility links
Warren Buffet Uses This Investing Tip For His Stocks : Planet Money In 2006, Warren Buffett bet a million dollars that the most brainless, boring investment around would do better than the researched, handpicked investments of some of the smartest hedge fund managers in the world. The second class of Summer School looks at how that bet played out, the origins of the index fund, and why it's so hard to beat the market. Returning to the underlying theme of risk and reward, we also discuss how diversification reduces risk.

Two professors stand back to back holding darts.
Enlarge this image
Suharu Ogawa for NPR
Find all episodes of Planet Money Summer School here.

Now that you know how the price of a stock is set, how do you decide which stocks to buy? That's the question at the heart of a big bet... and today's lesson.

Investing is all about the trade-off of risk and reward. In 2006, Warren Buffett bet a million dollars that the most brainless, boring investment around would do better than the handpicked investments of some of the smartest hedge fund managers in the world. Today in class, we take a look at how that bet played out. And we learn about diversification, a simple yet magical strategy for giving you more reward for the risk you take.

Vocab Words:

  • Diversification
  • Efficient Markets Hypothesis
  • Index Fund 

