Planet Money Summer School 2: Index Funds & The Bet

Now that you know how the price of a stock is set, how do you decide which stocks to buy? That's the question at the heart of a big bet... and today's lesson.

Investing is all about the trade-off of risk and reward. In 2006, Warren Buffett bet a million dollars that the most brainless, boring investment around would do better than the handpicked investments of some of the smartest hedge fund managers in the world. Today in class, we take a look at how that bet played out. And we learn about diversification, a simple yet magical strategy for giving you more reward for the risk you take.

Vocab Words:

Diversification

Efficient Markets Hypothesis

Index Fund

