Shame: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The first time I saw shame singer Charlie Steen, he was stripped down to nothing but his Racing Green brand underwear (which he had wedged up his behind), as guitar, bass and drums punctuated his emphatic vocals. In this Tiny Desk (home) concert, we find Charlie in a full suit, tie and hat, sitting in a living room atmosphere backed not only by the rest of shame (also seated), but a compendium of violins, horns and more.

All the songs here are from the band's 2021 album, Drunk Tank Pink. It's the sound of this South London post-punk band challenging not only their listeners, but themselves. What a thrill.

SET LIST

"Snow Day"

"Born in Luton"

"Human, for a Minute"

MUSICIANS

Charlie Steen: lead vocals

Eddie Green: guitar, vocals

Josh Finerty: bass, vocals

Sean Coyle-Smith: guitar, vocals

Charlie Forbes: drums

Freddy Wordsworth: trumpet

Campbell Baum: saxophone

Kai Akinde-Hummel: percussion

Oliver Hamilton: violin

Magdalena McLean: violin

CREDITS

Producer: Duncan Harrison

Directors: Benjamin Brook and Jerry Dobson

Camera Operators: Callum Chaplin and Lawrence Jones

Sound Engineer: Tom LeBeau

Horn and String Arrangements: Josh Finerty

Mixing: Josh Finerty and Nina Madley

Editor: Benjamin Brook

Special thanks to Elliot Lynks

TINY DESK TEAM