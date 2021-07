Afghans Who Worked With Foreign Troops Face Reprisal Killings Some 200 Afghan special visa holders and their families arrived in the U.S. Thursday. Many Afghans who worked with U.S. forces haven't left, and there have been reprisal killings by the Taliban.

National Afghans Who Worked With Foreign Troops Face Reprisal Killings Afghans Who Worked With Foreign Troops Face Reprisal Killings Some 200 Afghan special visa holders and their families arrived in the U.S. Thursday. Many Afghans who worked with U.S. forces haven't left, and there have been reprisal killings by the Taliban.