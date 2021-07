British Diver Tom Daley Plans To Take Good Care Of His Olympic Gold Medal Daley shared on Instagram that he knitted a cozy for his medal to keep it from getting scratched — a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other. He says knitting helps keep him grounded.

