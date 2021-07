As MTV Turns 40, We Examine The Network's Contribution To Animation MTV turns 40 on Sunday. Animation was an essential part of the network's DNA. Its in-house animation studio made cartoons that influenced generations of animators and viewers.

Television As MTV Turns 40, We Examine The Network's Contribution To Animation As MTV Turns 40, We Examine The Network's Contribution To Animation Listen · 7:01 7:01 MTV turns 40 on Sunday. Animation was an essential part of the network's DNA. Its in-house animation studio made cartoons that influenced generations of animators and viewers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor