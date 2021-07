Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick Is Charged With Sexually Assaulting A Teen NPR's Sarah McCammon talks to Joshua McElwee of the National Catholic Reporter about McCarrick facing charges in Massachusetts for alleged sexual abuse of a minor decades ago.

Listen · 4:37