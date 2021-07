Rick Astley's Hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube Many of those views may have been involuntary. Rick-rolling, for those who don't know, is when you prank people by sending them a link to that song, disguised as something else.

Music News Rick Astley's Hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube Rick Astley's Hit 'Never Gonna Give You Up' Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube Listen · 0:28 0:28 Many of those views may have been involuntary. Rick-rolling, for those who don't know, is when you prank people by sending them a link to that song, disguised as something else. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor