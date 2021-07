COVID Era Produces A New Crop Of Solo Records From Jazz Instrumentalists J.D. Allen's Queen City and Jon Irabagon's Bird With Streams are two very different new albums by outstanding tenor saxophonists.

Review Music Reviews COVID Era Produces A New Crop Of Solo Records From Jazz Instrumentalists COVID Era Produces A New Crop Of Solo Records From Jazz Instrumentalists Listen · 7:09 7:09 J.D. Allen's Queen City and Jon Irabagon's Bird With Streams are two very different new albums by outstanding tenor saxophonists. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor