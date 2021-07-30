Three Reasons for the Housing Shortage

Enlarge this image Caroline Purser/Getty Images Caroline Purser/Getty Images

Home prices are going up and up in small towns, rural areas, and big coastal cities across the U.S. And there's a simple reason: There just aren't enough homes for everyone who wants one.

Interest rates right now are historically low, so if you can afford to buy an overpriced house, this is the time to do it. But even if you can afford to buy a house, you still have to FIND one to buy — and that's hard, because today's national housing supply shortage has been decades in the making.

Today on the show, we unpack three big reasons for the housing shortage. It involves a battle between generations, restrictive zoning laws, and a lack of people who know how to build houses.

Music: "Jet Set Go."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

There's no shortage of economics stories. Subscribe to our Newsletter for more.