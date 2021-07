With The Delta Variant Thriving, CDC Reverses Mask Guidance As more become known about the highly contagious delta variant, new guidance calls for changes to masking policy for schools and with vaccinated people.

National With The Delta Variant Thriving, CDC Reverses Mask Guidance With The Delta Variant Thriving, CDC Reverses Mask Guidance Listen · 1:56 1:56 As more become known about the highly contagious delta variant, new guidance calls for changes to masking policy for schools and with vaccinated people. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor