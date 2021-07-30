Remembering An Inventor Who Sold Dreams In The Form Of Pocket Fishing Poles

Ron Popeil, American inventor and beloved infomercial salesman died on Wednesday at 86. From Mr. Microphone to the Veg-O-Matic, Popeil's infomercials introduced us to problems we didn't know we had.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Insomniacs, gadget lovers, shopaholics and fans of dehydrated beef are all in mourning today.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: The appliance that can slice, dice, chop...

SHAPIRO: America has lost the infomercial star and inventor Ron Popeil.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RON POPEIL: Just four easy payments. And it makes a great gift.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Popeil, who was 86, died Wednesday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPEIL: But wait. There's more.

CHANG: He came direct into our living rooms to sell us gadgets we didn't even know we needed until we had to have them, like the Bagel Cutter, the Hav-a-Maid Mop and the Whip-O-Matic.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: I got one.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: I got this microphone, and I love it.

SHAPIRO: Generations of TV viewers saw Popeil pitch his Pocket Fisherman.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #4: There's never been anything like it - Popeil's Pocket Fisherman.

SHAPIRO: And hawk everything from the Veg-O-Matic to the Chop-O-Matic.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPEIL: I'm going to show you the greatest kitchen appliance ever made. It's called Chop-O-Matic.

CHANG: But wait. There's more. His biggest moneymaker was Ronco's Showtime Rotisserie and Barbecue. Popeil sold millions of the ovens and delivered his most memorable catchphrase.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPEIL: Just...

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Set it and forget it.

SHAPIRO: Set it and forget it.

CHANG: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: Popeil and his gadgets were widely parodied, like in the song "Mr. Popeil" by Weird Al Yankovic.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MR. POPEIL")

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC: (Singing) You get a Ginsu knife and a smokeless ashtray.

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Now how much would you pay?

YANKOVIC: (Singing) Now how much would you pay?

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC AND UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Mr. Popeil, Mr. Popeil.

SHAPIRO: And most famously, he was parodied in the Bass-O-Matic skit on "Saturday Night Live" with Dan Aykroyd.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

DAN AYKROYD: That's the whole bass into the Super Bass-O-Matic 76. Now I'll adjust the control dial.

CHANG: Yummy, yummy. But Popeil was in on the joke. He even voiced a version of himself for the animated series "Futurama."

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "FUTURAMA")

POPEIL: (As Ron Popeil's Head) I'm your host, Ron Popeil, inventor of Mr. Microphone, the spray-on toupee and, of course...

SHAPIRO: Really, Popeil was more beloved than mocked. For example, take this birthday tribute posted to Popeil's Facebook fan page last May.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #5: (Singing) Your spray-on hair really worked, but some people thought it was a joke. Bought a Showtime Rotisserie. Works like a champ, it's true. Now that you turn 85, I wish happy birthday to you.

CHANG: Ultimately, you didn't watch a Ron Popeil infomercial so much as get mesmerized by one

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPEIL: ...Spend $400 or 350 or 320...

SHAPIRO: From Mr. Microphone to the smokeless ashtray, Popeil's infomercials introduced us to problems we didn't know we had.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

POPEIL: The Inside the Eggshell Egg Scrambler perfectly blends...

SHAPIRO: But a low, low price in four easy payments, he offered us solutions. And for that, we are grateful.

