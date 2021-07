Remembering An Inventor Who Sold Dreams In The Form Of Pocket Fishing Poles Ron Popeil, American inventor and beloved infomercial salesman died on Wednesday at 86. From Mr. Microphone to the Veg-O-Matic, Popeil's infomercials introduced us to problems we didn't know we had.

Obituaries Remembering An Inventor Who Sold Dreams In The Form Of Pocket Fishing Poles Remembering An Inventor Who Sold Dreams In The Form Of Pocket Fishing Poles Listen · 2:43 2:43 Ron Popeil, American inventor and beloved infomercial salesman died on Wednesday at 86. From Mr. Microphone to the Veg-O-Matic, Popeil's infomercials introduced us to problems we didn't know we had. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor