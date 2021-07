Millions Of Tenants Will Be At Risk Of Eviction When The Moratorium Ends This Weekend A federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire over the weekend, potentially putting millions of tenants at risk of eviction just as delta variant infections are on the rise.

