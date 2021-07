Biden Calls On The Military To Look Into Making The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

National Biden Calls On The Military To Look Into Making The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory Biden Calls On The Military To Look Into Making The COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory Listen · 3:44 3:44 The White House has called on the Defense Department to look into "how and when" it will mandate military service members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor