Australia's Zero Tolerance Policy For COVID-19 Cracks With New Wave Of Cases Australia was once seen as a safe haven from COVID-19. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Bloomberg's Georgina McKay in Sydney about the rise in new cases and Australians' protests of lockdown measures.

