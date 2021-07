These Athletes Made It All The Way To The Olympics Only To End Up In Isolation For athletes in Tokyo, the games aren't just defined by competing but by COVID-19 — and avoiding it long enough to participate. Already 20 athletes have had their Olympic dreams dashed by the virus.

Sports These Athletes Made It All The Way To The Olympics Only To End Up In Isolation These Athletes Made It All The Way To The Olympics Only To End Up In Isolation Listen · 3:34 3:34 For athletes in Tokyo, the games aren't just defined by competing but by COVID-19 — and avoiding it long enough to participate. Already 20 athletes have had their Olympic dreams dashed by the virus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor