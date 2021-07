A Lot Of People Blame Baby Boomers For The Housing Shortage, But It's Not So Simple Baby boomers have the biggest share of real estate wealth in the U.S. and aren't selling their homes as they grow old. So some people blame boomers for the housing shortage. But is that really fair?

Economy A Lot Of People Blame Baby Boomers For The Housing Shortage, But It's Not So Simple Baby boomers have the biggest share of real estate wealth in the U.S. and aren't selling their homes as they grow old. So some people blame boomers for the housing shortage. But is that really fair?