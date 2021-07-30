The News Roundup for July 30, 2021

As the Delta variant continues its rapid spread in the U.S., the CDC released updated guidelines recommending that vaccinated citizens wear masks indoors in areas where Covid-19 transmission is high. Currently, about two-thirds of all U.S. counties qualify.

President Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday addressing vaccination rules for the federal workforce. The White House is also backing a push by 57 medical organizations to urge mandatory vaccinations for U.S. health care workers.

The House committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection met for the first time this week. It heard testimony from four Capitol police officers present the day of the attack. Committee members have signaled they are ready to begin issuing subpoenas for further witnesses and may meet again in August.

In the Olympics, both China and Japan are leading the United States in the gold medal count– but after the withdrawal of her teammate, Simone Biles, U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee went on to take the gold in the women's gymnastic all-around competition.

The U.S. has pledged to remove its forces from Iraq by the end of the year — a goal that presents some huge challenges, logistical and otherwise. Some officials are concerned about what would fill the power vacuum left by the military. The U.S. is also facilitating the return of some 17,000 Iraqi archaeological treasures, the oldest of which dates back 4,000 years.

The first person to be tried under Hong Kong's new, restrictive security law has been found guilty of secessionism and terrorism. Tong Ying-kit's conviction is being condemned by human rights groups and perceived as a sign of China's efforts to crack down on the city.

Lines of communication between North Korea and South Korea have reopened, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un agreeing to "restore mutual confidence and develop their relationships again as soon as possible."

Anita Kumar, Jeff Zeleny and Julie Rovner join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jennifer Williams, David Rennie, and Emily Atkinjoin us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

