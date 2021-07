Katie Ledecky Wins Gold For U.S. In 800-Meter Freestyle American swimmer Katie Ledecky has had a solid Olympics, though not as good as she'd hoped for. She dominated the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but hadn't had that same level of success in Tokyo.

American swimmer Katie Ledecky has had a solid Olympics, though not as good as she'd hoped for. She dominated the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but hadn't had that same level of success in Tokyo.