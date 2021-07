Biden Administration Navigates Changing Mask Mandates And Vaccine Requirements The CDC adjusted its mask guidelines this week after fresh data on the Delta variant, leading President Biden to issue a vaccine mandate for federal workers. Some states and companies followed.

