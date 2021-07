Uyghurs Are Facing Abuse In Camps In China. The U.S. Congress Is Trying To Address It Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York about the new bipartisan caucus he's co-founded to bring attention to the plight of the Uyghurs.

Politics Uyghurs Are Facing Abuse In Camps In China. The U.S. Congress Is Trying To Address It Uyghurs Are Facing Abuse In Camps In China. The U.S. Congress Is Trying To Address It Listen · 4:11 4:11 Scott Simon talks with Democratic Congressman Thomas Suozzi of New York about the new bipartisan caucus he's co-founded to bring attention to the plight of the Uyghurs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor