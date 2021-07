In 'Agatha Of Little Neon,' Four Young Nuns Go To Help Others, And Find Themselves Scott Simon speaks with Claire Luchette about her debut novel, "Agatha of Little Neon." It's the story of four young nuns who are reassigned to a half-way house in Rhode Island.

Author Interviews In 'Agatha Of Little Neon,' Four Young Nuns Go To Help Others, And Find Themselves In 'Agatha Of Little Neon,' Four Young Nuns Go To Help Others, And Find Themselves Listen · 8:01 8:01 Scott Simon speaks with Claire Luchette about her debut novel, "Agatha of Little Neon." It's the story of four young nuns who are reassigned to a half-way house in Rhode Island. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor