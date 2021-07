'Being Clem' Is The Final Book In Lesa Cline-Ransome's 'Finding Langston' Trilogy "Being Clem," the final book in the YA "Finding Langston" trilogy, follows a young boy during World War II after his father is killed. NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Lesa Cline-Ransome about it.

Author Interviews 'Being Clem' Is The Final Book In Lesa Cline-Ransome's 'Finding Langston' Trilogy 'Being Clem' Is The Final Book In Lesa Cline-Ransome's 'Finding Langston' Trilogy Listen · 5:44 5:44 "Being Clem," the final book in the YA "Finding Langston" trilogy, follows a young boy during World War II after his father is killed. NPR's Scott Simon talks with author Lesa Cline-Ransome about it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor