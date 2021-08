A Look At The Gaza Strip, 2 Months After A Devastating 11-Day War With Israel More than two months after a fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, reconstruction on the devastated Gaza Strip is mostly on hold. Negotiations continue over what supplies can be allowed in.

More than two months after a fierce 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, reconstruction on the devastated Gaza Strip is mostly on hold. Negotiations continue over what supplies can be allowed in.